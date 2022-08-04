NFL appeals Watson’s suspension

The NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year plus a fine in appealing a disciplinary officer's decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, a person familiar with the filing told The Associated Press.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter isn't public knowledge, also said Watson would be required to undergo treatment before he could be reinstated. The league initially recommended an $8 million fine and asked for a $5 million fine in settlement negotiations that never materialized, another person involved in the talks told the AP.

The NFL's appeal gives Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates authority to impose a stiffer penalty. League spokesman Brian McCarthy said it's still to be determined whether Goodell or someone else will hear the appeal.

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson issued her ruling Monday after Watson was accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments while he played for the Houston Texans.

In her 16-page report, Robinson described Watson's behavior as "more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL."

Robinson's punishment -- in her first case since being jointly appointed by the league and NFL Players Association -- fell well short of the indefinite suspension of at least one year sought by the league.

So, the NFL on Wednesday exercised its right to appeal, per the collective bargaining agreement.

The players' union has until the end of business Friday to respond in writing. The union could challenge the appeal ruling in federal court, setting the stage for a prolonged fight.

McCarthy said there's no timeline for Goodell or his designee to make a ruling.