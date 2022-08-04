Nick Smith injures finger

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith was limited in Wednesday's practice because of an injury to his left index finger.

While the Razorbacks held a full-scale practice open to the media, the right-handed Smith -- USA Today's national high school player of the year as a senior at North Little Rock and a McDonald's All-American -- shot on a side goal and did some dribbling drills.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said Smith suffered a deep bone bruise to his finger earlier on Monday and is "day to day" in terms of when he'll be cleared to practice.

"Medically, it's not a break," Musselman said.

Musselman said it's questionable if Smith will play in the Razorbacks' four exhibition games in Spain and Italy that are scheduled for next week beginning on Tuesday.

"He'll go back to the doctor on Friday, get re-evaluated," Musselman said. "He might play, might not.

"We'll just have to see how the swelling is, and that'll be up to Nick, the doctor and [trainer] Matt [Townsend]."

At the end of Wednesday's practice, Smith did push-ups along with his teammates and the coaching staff after the players missed two free throws during a drill.

"It's hard to keep Nick down," Musselman said. "He's been working."

