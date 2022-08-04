Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup





Arrests

Bella Vista

• Jason Smith, 49, of 3 Method Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault and battery. Smith was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Michael Spoonts, 31, of 16205 Sycamore Lane in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Spoonts was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Elisha McCoy, 31, of 4471 W. Franciscan Trail in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery. McCoy was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Tontitown

• Nathan Stewart, 32, of 1088 Peach Tree Ave. in Tontitown, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Stewart was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.



