GOLF

PGA sued over suspensions

Phil Mickelson, Bryson De-Chambeau and a group of players who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday against the PGA Tour, the first step in a legal fight that could define the rules of where players can compete. The Wall Street Journal first reported the filing in U.S. District Court in San Francisco. The complaint also includes an application for a temporary restraining order by Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Six players who have competed in LIV Golf events are among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings and would be eligible for the start of the PGA Tour’s postseason that starts next week. The PGA Tour has suspended members for playing in LIV Golf events without a release to play in tournaments the same week of a PGA Tour event. The tour does not allow releases for tournaments held in North America. The last two LIV Golf events — with $25 million in prize money for 54 holes with no cut — were in Oregon and New Jersey.

BASKETBALL

Bueckers suffers torn ACL

UConn women’s star Paige Bueckers tore the ACL in her left knee during a pickup game and will miss the entire 2022-23 season, the school announced Wednesday. UConn said in a statement that Bueckers suffered the injury Monday and underwent an MRI that evening. It did not say where the junior guard from Hopkins, Minn., was playing when the injury occurred. It was the same knee she injured last year, causing her to miss significant time. Bueckers was named the 2020-21 AP national player of the year, becoming the first freshman to earn that honor. She averaged 20.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game that season. She missed 19 games last season after suffering a left knee tibia plateau fracture and torn meniscus in early December. She finished the season averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

MOTOR SPORTS

Andretti team fined

IndyCar on Wednesday fined Andretti Autosport $25,000 because the team used a water bottle to make weight in the car Alexander Rossi drove to end his 49-race losing streak. Rossi’s car failed inspection following Saturday’s win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IndyCar said the water bottle was used instead of ballast to ensure the car met the minimum weight requirement. Rossi was also docked 20 points in the standings, but he ranked eighth in the standings before the penalty and is long out of IndyCar’s title race. Rossi is leaving Andretti at the end of the season to drive for Arrow McLaren SP.

FOOTBALL

Cowboys, Barr reach deal

The Dallas Cowboys and four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr agreed to a one-year deal Wednesday. The 32-year-old Barr was a first-round pick by Minnesota in 2014 and has played his entire eight-year career with the Vikings. He was a Pro Bowler every year from 2015-18 and had a career-high three interceptions along with 2 1/2 sacks and 72 tackles last season. Barr will join a linebacker group led by AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons and 2018 Pro Bowler Leighton Vander Esch.

Cards’ WR arrested

Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding on Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves confirmed that Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. in Phoenix and booked in the Maricopa County Jail. Brown was acquired in a draft-day deal with the Baltimore Ravens and is expected to play a big role in Arizona’s offense, especially during the first six weeks when three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins is out because of a suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.

Clemson defender retires

One-time Clemson starting safety Lannden Zanders is giving up football because of continuing problems with his injured right shoulder. Zanders has had three surgeries to repair and rehab a torn labrum. He was cleared to compete at the Tigers’ fall camp, which opens Friday. However, Zanders said on social media Wednesday he felt he was not “physically able” to be the player he had been and made the choice to step away from the game. Zanders started nine games for Clemson in 2020, then sustained a season-ending shoulder injury in the Tigers’ 10-3 loss to eventual national champion Georgia in last year’s opening

game. The 6-1, 210-pound fourth-year junior from Shelby, N.C., has had three surgeries to try and fix the injury. He leaves the program with 57 tackles, 3 sacks and 4 pass breakups in 25 games, 10 of them as a starter.

TENNIS

Top seed Pegula upset

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula is out of the Citi Open in Washington after getting upset in straight sets Wednesday by Australian Daria Saville. Pegula, the defending champion of the tournament that serves as a hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open, lost 7-5, 6-4, with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. The Buffalo, New York, native who’s ranked seventh in the world won in Washington the last time the WTA played there in 2019 and was coming off reaching the round of 32 at Wimbledon this year. Second-seeded Emma Raducanu beat Louisa Chirico 6-4, 6-2. Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino beat Germany’s Andrea Petkovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, and will next face Saville.