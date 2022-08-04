100 years ago

Aug. 4, 1922

MOUNTAIN HOME--Two small boys coming into town from the weeds with a large black snake caused a strange bet here today between Claud Mallory and Flippin Clifton. The boys had the snake tied with a strong string about its neck. An argument started as to whether a snake could untie a knot in its body. Mallory argued that it could and Clifton that it couldn't. A good stiff wager finally was made, the snake was borrowed from the boys and a single knot was tied in its body. In less than a minute, it had untied itself. Clifton then bet that it could not untie two knots and lost again. The knot nearest the tail was untied first, with the snake simply drawing its tail through the loop. It repeated the performance higher up.

50 years ago

Aug. 4, 1972

• Bells are ringing for Pfeifer-Blass at Fourth and Main. Funeral bells. The landmark store is closing. Cash register bells. The old lady of Arkansas department stores is going out swinging. An unestimatable horde of shoppers is buying like tomorrow has been called off. Elevator bells. The clearance sale has the floors, stais, elevators and escalators jammed as the shoppers move like army ants from one floor to the next. And, if what some say is true and Little Rock's downtown is changing from a shopping district to a commercial office district, today's sale has furnished a last gasp or so for downtown as well.

25 years ago

Aug. 4, 1997

FAYETTEVILLE -- Voters will decide Tuesday whether the city's tourism commission will issue $6.95 million in bonds to build a downtown exhibition center, better known as the town center project. The project, long a dream of the city Advertising and Promotions Commission, would be the first major public investment downtown in two decades. While the 14,000-square-foot center would be built primarily for conventions, it also would be used for local events, supporters say. A committee pushing for the project has touted it as a key to the long-term stability of Fayetteville's downtown economy. They are asking residents to support the civic investment in downtown, which they believe will be a catalyst for private investment. They say they also believe the town center project could inspire the same kind of revitalization downtown that the Walton Arts Center did for Dickson Street. Little opposition to the proposal has surfaced. Preliminary plans call for building the center just south of the Fayetteville square. The city owns about a third of the site, a parking lot, and is negotiating to buy the remainder from the downtown parking authority. With support space and a two-tier, 230-space parking deck, the town center would total 25,000 square feet.

10 years ago

Aug. 4, 2012

• Supporters of a failed constitutional amendment to legalize casinos asked the Arkansas Supreme Court on Friday to force Secretary of State Mark Martin to reconsider the measure. Last month, Martin rejected the proposed amendment, which would have allowed Michael Wasserman of Gainesville, Texas, to open seven casinos -- one each in Sebastian, Pulaski, Garland, Miller, Crittenden, Boone and Jefferson counties -- under his Arkansas Hotels and Entertainment Inc. It would allow only casinos created by his company and would restrict legislative oversight. ... The proposed amendment was rejected because Wasserman did not submit signatures in at least 15 counties from a number of voters equal to 5 percent of votes cast in the last governor's race in those counties, Martha Adcock, the secretary of state's elections director, said. That is required by Amendment 5 Section 1 to the Arkansas Constitution. The petition met that criterion in only 13 counties.