The nation in brief: Pelosi husband denies guilt in DUI case; Number of uninsured hits all time low

Pelosi husband denies guilt in DUI case

SAN FRANCISCO -- The husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pleaded innocent Wednesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May car crash in Northern California wine country.

Paul Pelosi, 82, did not appear in person in Napa County Superior Court. His attorney, Amanda Bevins, entered innocent pleas for him on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a 0.08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury.

Pelosi was arrested following a May 28 crash in Napa County, north of San Francisco, after a DUI test showed he had a blood alcohol content level of 0.082%. The blood sample was taken about two hours after the collision occurred at 10:17 p.m., the Napa County district attorney's office said.

Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porsche into an intersection near the town of Yountville that was hit by a 2014 Jeep, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Prosecutors filed the case as a misdemeanor because of the injuries suffered by the 48-year-old driver of the Jeep. They have not described the injuries or provided more information about the other driver, saying the person has requested privacy.

Pelosi was released on $5,000 bail after his arrest.

If convicted, Pelosi faces a minimum of five days in jail and up to five years of probation.

Number of uninsured hits all-time low

WASHINGTON -- The number of people living in America without health insurance coverage hit an all-time low of 8 percent this year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced this week.

"Every American has the right to the peace of mind that comes with access to affordable, quality health care," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

The finding came days after Democrats hammered out a climate, health care and tax deal that would extend federal subsidies for people who buy private health insurance, which are credited with driving down the uninsured rates. Democrats have proposed spending $64 billion to extend those price breaks for three more years.

The drop in uninsured Americans began last year, when Congress and Biden signed off on a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that lowered premiums and out-of-pocket costs for new or returning customers purchasing plans through the Affordable Care Act's private health insurance markets.

The uninsured rate fell to just under 9 percent last year with the improved subsidies. The Biden administration also began to step up advertising and increased the number of counselors who helped sign up people for plans during last year.

Prior to last year, the uninsured rate had remained in the double digits for decades.

Roughly 26 million people remain without health insurance in the U.S. Just under 2 percent of children are now uninsured.

4th Pfizer shot beneficial, study finds

Hospital workers who got a fourth dose of Pfizer's messenger RNA vaccine were far less likely to get covid than triple-vaccinated peers in a study.

The findings published Tuesday in the American Medical Association's journal are the latest to confirm the benefits of a second booster against breakthrough infections caused by omicron. The study's authors pointed to an extra dose as a tool to prevent medical staff shortages and spare health systems in times of strain.

The research was conducted in Israel, where a speedy vaccine roll-out has provided scientists with real-world data on vaccine efficacy. The country started offering a second booster to the elderly, health workers and those with weakened immune systems in January.

The U.S. is now considering whether to expand eligibility for second booster shots amid the spread of the BA.5 omicron variant.

Doctors, nurses and other health-care workers who got a fourth shot in January showed a 7% rate of breakthrough infections. Those with three doses saw an infection rate of 20%.

Biden continues to recover from covid

President Joe Biden enjoyed a "light workout" Wednesday as he continued recovering from his rebound covid-19 case.

"The president continues to feel well," said Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the White House physician. "(He) finished a light workout, which he enjoyed."

Biden tested positive again for covid-19, which O'Connor said was expected given his previous positive tests and treatment with Paxlovid, which can permit rebound positive tests.

O'Connor said the 79-year-old president has an "occasional cough," but his vital signs remained normal and his prognosis is excellent given that he's fully vaccinated and twice boosted.

The president first contracted the now-prevalent BA.5 subvariant of covid-19 two weeks ago and was quickly treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid and responded well to treatment. He tested negative and emerged from isolation.

But like some Paxlovid patients, Biden experienced a rebound last weekend, with some mild symptoms lingering.



