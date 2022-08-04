Pittman stresses team expectations





FAYETTEVILLE -- Sam Pittman was all smiles heading into his first news conference of his third camp as head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

"I'm really excited," Pittman said at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. "I was walking in here a while ago and I was thinking, 'This is Year 3 and I'm still here. Thank you.' "

Of course Pittman is still here, with a hefty salary bump to boot, after raising University of Arkansas football up from the dregs of the SEC into a kind of stylish pick to make noise in the SEC West.

Those kind of things happen after a 9-4 season with lots of returning talent, including quarterback KJ Jefferson and standouts on defense like linebacker Bumper Pool and safety Jalen Catalon.

On top of that, defensive coordinator Barry Odom, Pittman's trusted right-hand man, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain are back for their third seasons with the program.

Their continued presence ought to account for something when practice No. 1 takes place Friday, Pittman figures.

"We've been bragging all the time, 'We got all these coordinators back,' and I want to see that," Pittman said. "If we're going to beat people, we've got to be ahead of them in practice as well."

So Pittman's expectations for practice tempo and execution will be demanding, based on what he knows of the staff and the roster.

"I want us to be sharp as a coaching staff," he said. "I want to be sharp as players. I don't want to have a lot of missed assignments. I want to bring in who we are and practice how we are and practice fast and physical and transition well and take care of the football. Of course, on defense, try to get the football out and things of that nature. But I just want to be organized."

Pittman said the coaches have changed the structure of practices to allow Malik Hornsby to compete at quarterback and wide receiver. Last year, the Razorbacks' first unit and the freshman unit would practice on one field while the second and third units worked on another field.

This year, the ones and two will be on the same field to accommodate Hornsby's skills.

"That way we can keep Malik on that field so we can practice him at wide receiver," Pittman said. "I'll just tell you this: I've told him that we need him on the field.

"He has to earn the right to get on the field, but we need him on the field. We think he's an excellent football player. So we are obviously going to give him the -- there's a fine line -- but give him the opportunity to win the [quarterback] job, but at the same time give him the opportunity to win the wide receivers spot, too. So we've got a plan for it. I hope it works and I feel like it will."

Pittman said the coaching staff's belief in transfer Cade Fortin made the experimentation with Hornsby possible.

"If you don't have a 3 that's ready, then you better not move your No. 2 quarterback out to wide receiver," he said.

Fortin earned the coaching staff's trust in the spring by taking the offense down the field in a two-minute situation, sparking the thought Hornsby's speed and pass-catching ability could come into play at wideout.

The Razorbacks will not be at full strength due to a handful of injuries that carried over from late last season and through spring, beginning with defensive tackle Taurean Carter and tailback Dominique Johnson, who have both had knee injuries.

Carter, who needed surgery after his injury on April 16, will still be on the camp roster, though not cleared for practice.

"We felt like it was important that he come into camp, be a part of the team, be a part of the meetings," Pittman said.

Carter, though not cleared for practice, will be able to observe them.

Johnson, who needed surgery after the Razorbacks' 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl, is a little closer than Carter.

"I feel like he'll be able to do some things," Pittman said. "Maybe not the first week, as far as team-oriented type things. But he's progressing well.

"He's ahead of schedule. So I don't know if we'll have him for the Cincinnati game or not, but I feel like we're gonna have him the majority of the season."

Reserve quarterback Kade Renfro, who suffered a knee injury during bowl prep, has also not been cleared for practice. Pittman said he felt Renfro, who will not be on the camp roster, might be ready to start practicing a couple of weeks into the season.

Defensive back Jacorrei Turner, who has been behind Myles Slusher at the nickel spot, dinged his shoulder over the summer and will open camp in a green caution jersey, Pittman said.

Pittman was asked if there were any position changes to look for on Friday, much like early last training camp when Johnson spent a day at tight end in his No. 20 jersey.

"I don't think so," Pittman said, before adding that there are plenty of tight ends now and more on the way.





Making Malik Hornsby a threat at wide receiver in addition to being a viable backup quarterback is a chief concern for fall drills, according to Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





