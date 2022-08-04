Second person charged in teen's fatal 2020 Little Rock shooting

A second person has been charged in a June 2020 shooting that left a 19-year-old dead, according to a Thursday tweet from the Little Rock Police Department.

A capital murder warrant was issued Wednesday for Brian Shields, 20, in connection with the June 2, 2020, shooting of Nicholas Jones near Cantrell Road and Cleveland Street. Jones died of his wounds a day later.

Shields is serving a 15-year sentence at the East Arkansas Regional Unit prison for committing a terroristic act, first-degree battery and aggravated assault, Arkansas Department of Corrections records show. Shields has been in the prison since Jan. 28.

The other person charged with capital murder in the killing — Freddrick Jackson, 18 — was held in the Pulaski County jail when police served the warrant on May 14, police spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes said.

Jackson would have been 17 at the time that warrant was issued.

Earlier this year, Jackson was arrested and charged in the April 7 killing of Dolan Goff, 26. The arrest and charge were announced by then-Chief Keith Humphrey at an April 13 news conference.

Court records show that Jackson has been charged with capital murder in four separate killings, including the shootings of Jones and Goff.

Jackson is also charged in the June 15, 2020, killing of Daishaun Allen, 21, who had been wounded during the Jones homicide less than two weeks earlier. Jackson would have been 15 at the time.

Jackson is also charged in a killing on Feb. 20, 2021, court records show.