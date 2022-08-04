Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Martin, Martin Short show at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena canceled

'Unforeseen schedule conflict' cited as reason Today at 12:56 p.m.
This June 4, 2015 file photo shows honoree Steve Martin left, and Martin Short at the 43rd AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Tribute Gala in Los Angeles.

Steve Martin and Martin Short's "You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!" show, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, has been canceled.

Notifications went out Thursday morning to ticket holders; the Facebook events page also reported the cancellation. 

Arena officials confirm the cancellation citing “unforeseen scheduling conflicts” as the official reason. Ticketmaster and other points of purchase will be issuing refunds, an arena spokeswoman said.

The performance had been removed Thursday morning from the tour schedules posted on the websites of Steve Martin and LiveNation, both of which still include a Sept. 24 show at the Orpheum in Memphis and a Sept. 25 show at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans. The show was also no longer included on the schedule on the arena's website, simmonsbankarena.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT