Steve Martin, Martin Short show at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena canceled

Steve Martin and Martin Short's "You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!" show, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, has been canceled.

Notifications went out Thursday morning to ticket holders; the Facebook events page also reported the cancellation.

Arena officials confirm the cancellation citing “unforeseen scheduling conflicts” as the official reason. Ticketmaster and other points of purchase will be issuing refunds, an arena spokeswoman said.

The performance had been removed Thursday morning from the tour schedules posted on the websites of Steve Martin and LiveNation, both of which still include a Sept. 24 show at the Orpheum in Memphis and a Sept. 25 show at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans. The show was also no longer included on the schedule on the arena's website, simmonsbankarena.com.