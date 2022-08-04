Springdale teacher named semi-finalist for Arkansas Teacher of the Year

LITTLE ROCK -- Springdale teacher Stephanie Long was named Thursday as one of four semifinalists for 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Johnny Key, Arkansas Department of Education secretary, announced the semifinalists at ceremony in the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock, according to a press release from the department. The semifinalists were chosen from 13 regional finalists who were also honored at the event.

Long is a third grade teacher at Walter Turnbow Elementary School.

"Each of these four educators represent the best of the best in the teaching profession this past school year," Key said. "I am excited to announce them as state semifinalists, and one of them will ultimately represent Arkansas in the National Teacher of the Year competition. Any one of these four would serve as an excellent ambassador for Arkansas and for all educators around the state."

The state semifinalists each received a medallion and a $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation. As a regional finalist, they also received a certificate and an additional $1,000 prize.

The Arkansas Teacher of the Year program is part of the National Teacher of the Year program, which recognizes teachers for their teaching and leadership skills, the release states. The state Teacher of the Year selection committee will conduct site visits for each of the semifinalists, with the 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year named this fall.

The other three semi-finalists are:

• Amber Leaton --social studies teacher for grades 11 and 12 at Bryant High School.

• Capri Salaam -- social studies teacher for grades seven and eight at North Little Rock Middle School.

• Elouise Shorter -- math teacher for grades nine through 12 at Dollarway High School in the Pine Bluff School District.