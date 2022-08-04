$8 million Fayetteville complex will house engineering firm

Construction is underway in Fayetteville on a three story office building to house engineering firm Olsson, along with other tenants.

The facility at 3537 N. Steele Blvd. is scheduled for completion in September of 2023. The cost of the project is estimated at $8 million.

"Our team in Arkansas has continued to grow, which requires more space and a modernized work environment that would continue to attract top talent in the area," Brad Strittmatter, Olsson's chief executive officer said in a statement. "We also wanted a space that would allow us to meet the growing needs of our clients in the region."

The 36,000 square-foot office complex will be the home for Olsson's 65 employees with plans to add more workers, according to a Wednesday release. Olsson will be housed in the third and most of the second floor with plans for the rest of the building to be leased to other tenants.

Sage Partners is working with Olsson to build the complex. C.R. Crawford Construction of Fayetteville is the contractor and will serve as construction manager.