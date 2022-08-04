COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Golden Lions set to report

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will officially embark on the 2022 season when players report for fall workouts today.

Several players have been on campus all summer for the Golden Lions, who are looking to bounce back from last year's 2-9 finish. UAPB will hold its first preseason practice Friday.

The Golden Lions will open the season Sept. 3 at home against Lane College.

-- Erick Taylor

BASEBALL

Sportsman drop regional opener

A seven-run, sixth inning allowed Jefferson City (Mo.) to build on an early lead during its 9-0 victory over Fort Smith Sportsman in the first round of the American Legion Mid-South Regional Tournament at Bobby Hayes Stadium in Pelham, Ala.

Max Buscher and Billy Underwood combined to pitch a four-hit shutout for Jefferson City (25-5-1), which led 2-0 before putting the game away in the sixth. Trevor Jordan had three hits in the victory as well.

Jett Frazier had two hits for Fort Smith (23-17-1), which won six consecutive games to capture the Arkansas state title last week. But Sportsman stranded several baserunners and couldn't get out of their early deficit.

Fort Smith will take on St. Joseph (Mo.) at 10 a.m. today in an elimination game.

-- Erick Taylor