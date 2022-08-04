Store owner stops would-be robbers

NORCO, Calif. — A man armed with a rifle was shot by a quick-acting convenience store owner who pulled a shotgun out from behind the counter and opened fire during an attempted robbery in Southern California.

The face-off was recorded by surveillance cameras at the convenience store about 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Norco, a city that bills itself as “Horsetown USA.”

Four suspects, their faces covered, pulled up to the business in a BMW SUV and walked into the store with their rifles pointed, according to the Riverside County sheriff’s office.

The owner grabbed a shotgun and fired one round from behind the counter, according to video aired by KCBS-TV. An employee identified the owner as an 80-year-old man.

The suspects fled as one screamed, “He shot my arm off, he shot my arm off!”

Authorities found the injured suspect in a hospital and the other three suspects were found in the BMW.