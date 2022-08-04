Super Quiz: Eastern Hemisphere Cities

1. A city on the estuary of the Yangtze River and the world's busiest container port.

2. The largest city in Switzerland.

3. It was formerly known as Bombay.

4. Settled as a penal colony, it is now the largest city in the state of Queensland.

5. It is considered holy to three major religions -- Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

6. It was formerly known as Petrograd and later Leningrad.

7. It is Afghanistan's second-largest city after Kabul.

8. The oldest capital city in the world. It was conquered by Alexander the Great.

9. This city in the Netherlands is Europe's largest seaport.

ANSWERS:

1. Shanghai

2. Zurich

3. Mumbai

4. Brisbane

5. Jerusalem

6. Saint Petersburg

7. Kandahar

8. Damascus

9. Rotterdam