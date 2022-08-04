Super Quiz: Eastern Hemisphere Cities

1. A city on the estuary of the Yangtze River and the world's busiest container port.
2. The largest city in Switzerland.
3. It was formerly known as Bombay.
4. Settled as a penal colony, it is now the largest city in the state of Queensland.
5. It is considered holy to three major religions -- Judaism, Christianity and Islam.
6. It was formerly known as Petrograd and later Leningrad.
7. It is Afghanistan's second-largest city after Kabul.
8. The oldest capital city in the world. It was conquered by Alexander the Great.
9. This city in the Netherlands is Europe's largest seaport.
ANSWERS:
1. Shanghai
2. Zurich
3. Mumbai
4. Brisbane
5. Jerusalem
6. Saint Petersburg
7. Kandahar
8. Damascus
9. Rotterdam