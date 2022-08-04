Suspects named in arson, murder





A homicide suspect connected to a July 26 fire in which a body was discovered shot and burned has turned himself into authorities while another is still at large, Pine Bluff police said Wednesday evening.

Police identified James Dixson and Kevin McKinney, both 42, as suspects of capital murder, arson, abuse of a corpse and possession of a firearm by a certain person, according to Lt. David DeFoor. McKinney turned himself in after his information was released to members of the media, but Dixson is still wanted, DeFoor said.

Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services responded to a residential fire at 2307 W. 11th Ave. shortly after 5 p.m. July 26 and discovered a body while extinguishing the blaze. The cause of neither the death nor the fire was apparent at the time, DeFoor said, and the body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Three days later, a crime lab doctor notified detectives that the cause of death was gunshot wounds and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities still have not positively identified the deceased body due to its condition.

Anyone with information of Dixon's or McKinney's location is asked to call Pine Bluff police detectives at (870) 730-2090 or the dispatch center at 541-5300. A detective tip line is also available at (870) 730-2106.

In a separate announcement, police have asked the public to be aware of breaking or entering of vehicles allegedly involving a small group of juveniles or young men.

The alleged suspects were captured in photographs sent to local media by the police. Video of an incident is posted on the "Pine Bluff PBPD" Facebook page.

"These males have been primarily entering unlocked vehicles at night, and some of them have been obviously armed with firearms," DeFoor said.

Police offer these tips and requests regarding breaking and entering acts:

• If you observe a suspect trying to get into a car, call 911 immediately. Do not approach them, as they may be armed.

• Remember to always lock car doors, regardless of where it's parked.

• Always remove all valuables -- especially firearms -- from vehicles when parking overnight.

• Do not leave a vehicle running when you are away from it.

• "If you see something, say something." Anonymous tips can be left on the detective tip line.

Anyone who knows the identity of anyone pictured breaking or entering into a vehicle should call the detective office, dispatch center or tip line.





Photographs of juveniles or young men breaking and entering vehicles were captured and distributed by Pine Bluff police, who have asked the public for help in identifying the suspects. (Special to The Commercial/Pine Bluff Police Department)





