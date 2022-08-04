Swing, sip, soar for charity

Aim for Advocacy

Restoration Village

6 7:30 a.m. — The annual “Aim for Advocacy” sporting clay event will be at Spring Valley Anglers Rod and Gun Club. Individual shooter registration is $200, and teams of four will be $175 per person. Organizers say shooters using 12-gauge shotguns will have their ammunition provided by Restoration Village. Shooters using any other gauge will need to bring their own ammunition (two boxes of 25 shot shells). Sponsorships are available. Information: (479) 631-7345 or restorationvillage.net.

Beat the Heat Summer Swing

Kendrick Fincher Hydration Foundation

8 8 a.m. or 1 p.m. — The Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life Beat the Heat Summer Swing golf tournament will be held at Lost Springs Golf & Athletic Club in Rogers. Registration is $800 per team. Information: (479) 986-9960 or kendrickfincher.org.

Putt for Paws

Humane Society of the Ozarks

13 9-11:30 a.m. — The 14th annual Putt for Paws miniature golf tournament to benefit the Humane Society of the Ozarks will be played at Lokomotion Fun Park in Fayetteville. The tournament will conclude with an after-party from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Foghorn’s in Fayetteville. Registration is $20 for HSO members or $25 for nonmembers. Sponsorships are available from $300. Information: (479) 444-7387 or hsozarks.org.

Walk ‘n’ Roll

Sunshine School and Development Center

13 10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Four weeks of events and fundraising for the Sunshine School & Development Center will culminate with the “Walk ‘n’ Roll.” The fun walk at the school in Rogers will include food, carnival games and prizes. Information:

(479) 636-3190, info@nwasunshineschool.org or nwasunshineschool.org.

Wine and Roses Gala

Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House

13 6 p.m. — The Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House in Fort Smith will play host to the 28th annual Wine and Roses Gala to benefit the nonprofit organization. Organizers invite supporters to join them for “an elegant evening to savor wonderful wines, enjoy gourmet food created by Chef Jason with REVEL [and] enjoy Fort Smith’s live arts district.” Festivities will include a wine auction, live music by Larry B and opportunities to purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Rolex watch from Newton’s Jewelers. This year’s honorary chairmen are Kelly and Marilyn Newton, owners of Newton’s Jewelers Information: (479) 782-6302 or (800) 262-9917.

A Toast to Health

WelcomeHealth

19 6-9 p.m. — A Toast to Health to benefit WelcomeHealth will be held at Sassafras Springs Winery and Vineyard in Springdale. Organizers say: “The annual fundraiser celebrates our free medical services and some of the amazing volunteers that help make it possible.” The group will present their Jessie Bryant Service First Award to Dr. Margaret Rutherford and her husband, Richard. The nonprofit organization will also recognize Dan Curran, former pharmacy volunteer. The benefit will include dinner, drinks, clinic presentation and silent auction. Tickets are $80 for individuals and $150 for couples. Sponsorships available. Information: Brittney Gulley,

(479) 444-6033 orbgulley@welcomehealthnwa.org.

NWA Challenge for Hope

19 Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter - 22 — The annual Challenge for Hope will be held at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers. The multi-day benefit will include tennis, golf, pickleball and social events. Proceeds help support the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter. Information:

(479) 236-5112 nwachallengeforhope@gmail.com.

Ice Cream Social

Friends of the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad Museum

20 1-4 p.m. — The Back to School Ice Cream Social hosted by Friends of the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad Museum will be held at the train depot in downtown Springdale on the train cars. Organizers say proceeds from the benefit will help the group “relocate a Frisco caboose that ran on this line back in the 1960s.” Admission is $8. Information: (479) 725-4017 or amtrainrides.com

SOAR Northwest Arkansas

Open Avenues

26 5-10 p.m. and 27 7 a.m.-1 p.m. — Open Avenues will host its third annual SOAR NWA event at Drake Field in Fayetteville. The outdoor, open air, family-friendly event is presented by Sam’s Furniture. The two-day benefit will include a concert by Sammy Kershaw, tethered hot air balloon rides and balloon glow and ascension (weather permitting), live musical entertainment, helicopter rides, discovery flights, strolling circus performers, a kids’ zone, skydiving, beer garden, food trucks and vendor booths.

One-day tickets purchased in advance are $15 for adults, $5 for kids ages 3-10, and free for ages 2 and younger. Two-day advance tickets are $22 for adults, $8 for kids ages 3-10, and free for ages 2 and younger. Ticket prices increase at the gate and are not guaranteed. Hot air balloon and aeronautics rides and some other activities have additional costs. Information: (479) 636-5082 or soarnwa.com.

Sip & Savor

Boys & Girls Club of Benton County

25 6-9 p.m. — The Boys & Girls Club of Benton County will hold its annual Sip & Savor benefit presented by General Mills at 807 W. Hudson Road in Rogers. Organizers say: “You can sip some beer, wine, spirits and savor some of best culinary bites in town.” The fundraiser will include wine and spirit pulls and games. Information: bgcbentoncounty.org.

Golf 4 a Cause

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma

29 7 a.m.-4 p.m. — The 18th annual Golf 4 a Cause charity golf tournament to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma will be played at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers. Charity leaders say: “This annual golf tournament serves as the main fundraiser for our five major programs: a Ronald McDonald House at Washington Regional in Fayetteville, Ronald McDonald Family Rooms at Mercy NWA in Rogers, a new Ronald McDonald House on the campus of Mercy Fort Smith, a Ronald McDonald Family Room in Mercy Fort Smith, and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile.” Sponsorships are available from $1,750 to $15,000. Information: (479) 756-5600, maggie@rmhcofarkoma.org or rmhcofarkoma.org.

Deadline to submit September event information is Aug. 15. Send event information to Carin Schoppmeyer at cschoppmeyer @nwaonline.com .