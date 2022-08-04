Texarkana directors vote to raise water, sewer rates

TEXARKANA -- During a regular meeting Monday, the Texarkana Board of Directors voted to approve raising residential water and sewer service rates.

Over the next three years, Texarkana Water Utilities' monthly charges will increase in annual increments. The ordinance passed five votes to one, with Ward 2 Director Laney Harris voting no and Ward 5 Director Barbara Miner absent. The ordinance includes a long clause listing improvements the increases are designed to allow for, including upgrading the Millwood Water Treatment Plant.

Rates will vary according to factors such as place of residence and volume of water used. For example, the minimum charge for residential service in the city limits, up to 2,000 gallons, through a 5/8-inch meter, will go up from the current $10.87 to $17.35 -- by $1.77 this October, $2.05 in 2023, $1.97 in 2024 and $.69 in 2025 -- a total of $6.48

Additional charges for higher volumes of water use will similarly increase in annual steps.