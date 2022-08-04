TRAVELERS 10, ROCKHOUNDS 5

A seven-run bottom of the third inning for Arkansas -- one that featured just three hits but four walks and a Midland error -- provided all the offense the Travelers needed Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Travs starter Emerson Hancock picked up his third win of the season, battling his way through five innings. Hancock walked four and allowed solo home runs in the second and third innings, but turned things over to his bullpen with the Travs leading 8-3.

Though the RockHounds grabbed a pair of runs in the sixth, they went scoreless over the final three innings.

That included the top of the ninth, in which former University of Arkansas standout Isaiah Campbell made his Class AA debut. Despite loading the bases with one out, Campbell retired the game's final two batters, punctuating the Travs' 48th win of the season with a strikeout.

Despite the loss, Midland is two games ahead of Frisco for first place in the Texas League South Division.

The Travs are back in action tonight as they host the RockHounds at 6:35 p.m. in the third game of a six-game series.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. MIDLAND ROCKHOUNDS

WHEN 6:35 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KKSP-FM, 93.3, in Central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Stephen Kolek (4-9, 5.36 ERA); RockHounds: RHP Jack Cushing (7-5, 6.18 ERA)

TICKETS $13 box; $9 reserved; $7 general admission

PROMOTIONS Dog Days of Summer

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Midland, 6:35 p.m.

FRIDAY Midland, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY Midland, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY Midland 1:35 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY NW Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.

WEDNESDAY NW Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.



