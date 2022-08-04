Tyson settles suit of ex-VP

A job dispute suit in Washington County Circuit Court between Tyson Foods and a former top executive has been settled and dismissed, according to court documents.

In June, Springdale-based Tyson Foods sued Brian Baker and competitor Foster Farms, contending Baker left his role with Tyson as vice president of poultry optimization for a job with Foster Farms LLC in violation of a non-competition agreement.

The suit was dismissed with prejudice on Tuesday, according to court filings. A suit dismissed with prejudice can't be brought back to the court for further consideration. An emailed message to Tyson requesting comment on the settlement was not returned on Wednesday.

Tyson argued Baker's industry know-how could harm Tyson financially in his new role. In court documents, Foster Farms contended Baker isn't employed by Foster Farms LLC but by its parent company and in a significantly different role from the one he had held with Tyson. The filing notes Tyson has provided no evidence Baker gave Foster any trade secrets or any competitive advantage.