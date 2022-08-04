UAPB offers beginner beekeeping workshop

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will hold a three-part workshop on beekeeping for beginners.

The three sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 11, 18 and 25 in the S.J. Parker 1890 Extension Complex auditorium, 2300 L.A. "Prexy" Davis Drive, according to a news release.

Yong Park, Ph.D, UAPB associate professor of agriculture and entomologist/beekeeper, will lead the sessions, which cover honeybee biology, beekeeping basics, pest/disease management and keeping hives healthy.

The course costs $30. The fee, which covers a beekeeping manual book and box lunches, should be paid before class attendance. Payments can be made in room 112 of the S.J. Parker Agricultural Research Center, 2102 Oliver Road at UAPB.

Payments should be made via check or money order only and payable to the "UAPB Small Farm Program." Cash won't be accepted. All monies are non-refundable.

Details: UAPB Small Farm Program at (870) 575-7225 or wilkinsha@uapb.edu.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without discrimination.