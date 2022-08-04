Uniti Group sets 2Q report

Uniti Group Inc. of Little Rock is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings before the stock market opens today. The earnings release will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 7:30 a.m.

Access to the call is available by registering at the company's website, investor.uniti.com. The conference call also will be webcast live on the site, which also will host a replay of the call beginning about 11 a.m. today.

Uniti is a real estate investment trust that builds and acquires communications infrastructure and delivers fiber and other services to some of the nation's leading wireless providers and technology companies. The company owns about 129,000 fiber route miles, 7.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.