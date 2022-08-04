Who will be crowned Miss Decatur Barbecue?

DECATUR — “And the 2022 Miss Decatur Barbecue is …” will be answered during the 68th Miss Decatur Barbecue pageant which takes place on the Bill Montgomery USO stage at Veterans Park in Decatur on Saturday.

The Miss Decatur pageant, like the younger Tiny Tots, has been a staple for the barbecue since 1953 when 15 contestants from Northwest Arkansas competed in this annual event. But it has not been smooth sailing for either event.

In 2018, the Decatur Chamber of Commerce looked at cutting the event from the barbecue lineup due to a lack of contestant participation. So, as an effort to end the contest on a positive note, five Decatur girls and one from Gentry vied for the last crown. Longtime Decatur resident Desi Meek took the crown for the final Miss Decatur Barbecue, or was it?

The 2020 barbecue, like many events across the country, was canceled due to the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.

However, during January 2021 monthly Chamber meetings, some members spoke up for the continuation of the Miss Decatur pageant. Later in that meeting, the membership voted for the continuation of not only the Miss Decatur Barbecue but also the Tiny Tots pageant and the events were back on the lineup for the 67th Decatur Barbecue.

The Miss Decatur Barbecue and Tiny Tots pageants return for the 68th Decatur Barbecue on Saturday to carry on the long tradition that so defines the event. The contestants for this year’s event, along with reigning Miss Decatur Barbecue Kenzie Hill, Piper Knox Miss Tiny Tots and Able Haskins-Mister Tiny Tots will appear for the first time during the Barbecue parade at 1:30 p.m. through downtown Decatur.

The contestants will take the stage, beginning with the Tiny Tots at 4 p.m. and followed by those in the running for Miss Decatur Barbecue at 5 p.m.

Who will be the 2022 Miss Decatur Barbecue, Miss Tiny Tot and Mister Tiny Tot? Come to Veterans Park in Decatur to find out the answer.

