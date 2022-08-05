Arkansans can audition for 'American Idol' Aug. 15 via Zoom

Arkansans can audition for “American Idol” via Zoom Aug. 15, “face to face in front of producers and [receiving] real-time feedback,” according to a news release.

“Idol Across America” is a live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar performer, via season 6 of the ABC show. It's the third consecutive year auditions have been virtual.

Sign up and find more information, including specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions, at www.americanidol.com/auditions. You can also use the website to submit a full online audition.