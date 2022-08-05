Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansans can audition for 'American Idol' Aug. 15 via Zoom

Virtual auditions will be in front of producers with a chance for feedback Today at 11:21 a.m.
Sam Hill sings and plays her guitar while waiting in line for the live "American Idol" Sept. 12, 2018, at Little Rock's River Market. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Thomas Metthe)

Arkansans can audition for “American Idol” via Zoom Aug. 15,  “face to face in front of producers and [receiving] real-time feedback,” according to a news release.

“Idol Across America” is a live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar performer, via season 6 of the ABC show. It's the third consecutive year auditions have been virtual. 

Sign up and find more information, including specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions, at  www.americanidol.com/auditions. You can also use the website to submit a full online audition. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT