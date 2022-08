Camp Pike, 1917: When the U.S. entered World War I, the 400,000-member Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men's organization, pledged to raise money to build soldier-welfare centers at home and abroad. At the Camp Pike center, "Everyone was Welcome, and Everything was free." Along with free food and drink, the centers had reading rooms and places where soldiers could write letters home.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203