Bears turn to UNI transfer to fill QB void left by Smith





CONWAY -- Pads were popping Thursday as the University of Central Arkansas' first week of fall practice continued.

The practice was the Bears' first with full pads -- something fifth-year Coach Nathan Brown was overjoyed to see.

"The first day of pads is always exciting not only just for us but any college football program," Brown said. "You get to really see what kind of team you have. I mean, you get excited when you come out here and practice in helmets, but football is played with pads, so it's always an exciting day."

There are plenty of new faces on the Bears' practice field, but none more notable than Northern Iowa transfer quarterback Will McElvain.

McElvain, 5-11 and 185 pounds, was a two-year starter for the Panthers, throwing for 3,721 yards, running for 449 and totaling 24 touchdowns. He lost the job in his third season and finished the year with just 237 passing yards and one touchdown.

The Breylin Smith era is over at UCA. The four-year starter chose to forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft. He finished second in school history in career passing yards (9,536), passing touchdowns (84) and completions (790) -- all behind Brown.

Thankfully for Brown, he didn't have to wait long to find Smith's successor.

"It's Will's job," Brown said. "He's done a great job of grasping the offense and really taking ownership of this team. I mean, bottom line, that's what you want your quarterback to do is take ownership of the football team and he's done that."

McElvain enrolled at UCA in January and spent the spring and summer learning the playbook. Now, as fall camp begins, Brown is hoping that having the quarterback position set will give McElvain's teammates the ability to focus on other things -- and not who's receiving snaps.

"I think it gives everybody peace of mind," Brown said. "Not just me as a coach, but our team when they know who the guy is, I think they know who to rally behind. ... I think it's a good thing and I think that's something that definitely helps you go home and sleep good at night."

In an effort to find a replacement for Smith, Brown added two other quarterbacks alongside McElvain. Louisiana-Lafayette and Kilgore (Texas) College transfer Clifton McDowell and freshman Austin Myers from Vilonia were signed to provide the Bears with something they lacked with Smith.

"The dynamic of our quarterback room has changed a little bit," Brown said. "Breylin [Smith] wasn't a dual-threat quarterback, he was a great passer, he could move a little bit, but the guys we've got in that room right now are true dual-threat guys. They can really run the ball as well as throw it when they have to."

With the quarterback position in good hands, Brown had to turn his attention to replacing two of the all-time great Bears receivers.

Lujuan Winningham and Tyler Hudson combined for 115 catches, 2,068 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns last season as the Bears' top-two receiving threats. They accounted for 67% of UCA's receiving yards.

Following the 2021-22 season, Hudson entered the transfer portal and signed with Louisville. Winningham declared for the NFL Draft and is impressing in training camp for the Jacksonville Jaguars after going undrafted.

Slot receiver Christian Richmond is the leading returner, accounting for 338 receiving yards last season. To address the hole left by Winningham and Hudson, Brown added eight receivers through the transfer portal and freshman class.

The starting spots alongside Richmond will be up for grabs as the Bears embark on a nearly four-week slate of fall practices, with North Dakota State transfer Jarrod Barnes, University of Arkansas transfer John David White and redshirt freshman Myles Butler among the notable names vying for those spots.

The other notable position battle for UCA is at cornerback. Last season's starters Deandre Lamont and Willie Langham are both gone, and the Bears are looking for their replacements.

Sophomore Laquez Embry and redshirt freshman James Jordan were the primary outside pairing for the first-string defense in Wednesday's drills. Sophomores T.D. Williams and C.J. Bosket also received significant repetitions with the first team unit.

"Those guys who come out here every day and rise to the occasion," UCA defensive coordinator Matt Kitchens said of his cornerbacks. "They came today and made a bunch of plays."





