Bentonville man sentenced for rape of child

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for raping a girl.

Robert Richardson, 30, was found guilty of rape and sexual assault. He was charged as a habitual offender.

The jury reached its verdicts Thursday morning, recommending that Richardson serve 60 years in prison for rape and five years for sexual assault. The panel recommended the sentences be served concurrently.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren sentenced Richardson to 6o years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

The jury heard testimony Tuesday from the girl and her mother that the abuse started when she was 8 years old and living in Benton County.

Richardson was arrested in Florida when the girl was 14. He pleaded guilty to sex crimes in Florida and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The girl, who is now 16, described details of the abuse to the jury.

The judge ordered Richardson not to have any contact with the victim.

He's being held in the Benton County jail, but he will be taken back to Florida to complete his 15-year prison sentence. His release date is Oct. 1, 2035, according to the Florida Department of Correction's website.

He will then be returned to Arkansas to start serving his 60-year sentence. Richardson must serve 42 years before he is eligible for parole.