Carranco added to UA staff

University of Arkansas softball Coach Courtney Deifel announced Thursday the addition of Reyna Carranco to the Razorbacks’ softball staff as a volunteer assistant coach. Carranco played from 2017-21 for the University of Arizona, where she nabbed All-Pac-12 and All-America honors. She posted a career .353 batting average, with 238 hits and 108 RBI. She played under legendary coach Mike Candrea, the second all-time winningest Division I coach. “We’re so excited about this addition to our staff,” Deifel said. “Reyna will bring a fresh perspective, and I’m looking forward to adding her energy into the mix. Her playing experience speaks for itself having played for the University of Arizona and its championship tradition.” Bogle Park is familiar territory for Carranco. In her final season with the Wildcats, Arizona swept Arkansas in the Fayetteville Super Regional and punched a ticket to the 2021 Women’s College World Series. Arkansas finished 2022 ranked No. 8 by D1Softball after winning both the SEC regular season and tournament championships and notching a program-record 48 victories. The Razorbacks won a super regional game for the first time but fell a game shy of the Women’s College World Series.