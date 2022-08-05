Church News

MOUNT NEBO MISSIONARY BAPTIST, 3201 W. Second Ave., will celebrate the 41st anniversary of the pastor, Larry C. Battles, at 11 a.m. Aug. 7. J. Dawson Williams, associate minister at Clayton Chapel Baptist Church of Sherwood, will be the special guest preacher.

UNION HOPEWELL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1121 Persimmon St., invites the community to its annual usher program at 11 a.m. Aug. 14. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Alfred Carroll of Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church. The theme is "We are Door Keepers for the Lord," Psalms 84:10. Union Hopewell's pastor is the Rev. Antonio Gayden Sr.

PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on Aug. 13 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

THE PINE BLUFF PRAYER RALLY is set for Aug. 6 at 6 a.m. on the steps of the Pine Bluff Civic Center. The focus is Defeating the Violence. Prayers of love and unity will be prayed for various spheres and influences including church, family, education, government as well as issues that focus on non-violence, the economy and overall betterment for the citizens in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. Participants will include speaker Teresa Hogan, a minister of Fort Smith; and the Rev. Arthur L. Hunt Jr., National Day of Prayer State Arkansas director, according to Saint Mary Harris, pastor of House of Bread Deliverance Church, and founder, organizer, and spiritual overseer for the rally.

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host its annual Men's Day Celebration beginning at 8 a.m. Aug. 6 with a Men's Prayer Breakfast with the Rev. Henry "Hank" Wilkins IV as the guest speaker. The breakfast is by invitation only due to the church's covid guidelines for feeding, a spokesman said. On Aug. 14, virtual Church School at 10 a.m. will feature Judge Earnest Brown Jr. as the lesson overviewer. At 3 p.m. Aug. 14, the featured speaker will be the Rev. Michael Leon Mitchell, the bishop of the 12th Episcopal District of the AME Church and the commissioned chair of Global Witness and Ministry. A Men's Day Choir will be directed by Danny Withers. The public is invited to attend this event in person or virtually. All events can be seen virtually at https://www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff/ or via Zoom with Meeting ID: 380 457 5496 and Passcode: 1117 or call-in: 13126266799 and when prompted dial 3804575496#, 1117#

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes in a drive-thru setting Aug. 13 from 9-11 a.m. or until all food has been given out. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

