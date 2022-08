Once again, we are caught reading too fast.

The man who presented the video to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service of what he claims is an ivory-billed woodpecker says he has seen the bird nine times, and eight of those sightings were in the Bayou DeView part of the Big Woods in eastern Arkansas. But he didn't say where the video was taken. Here's hoping that Bobby Harrison's efforts, and all the efforts of ivory-billed woodpecker fans, pan out anyway.