BRAVE sets school supply drive thru event

The Pine Bluff Black Firefighters Association will present its Project Fresh Start School Supply Drive Thru event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. Free food will also be available.

Better known as BRAVE (Banishing Racial Animosity Vigorously Everywhere), this organization continues its tradition of helping to prepare students for the upcoming school year, according to a news release.

During the event, students will receive bags filled with school supplies. Breakfast and lunch will be sponsored by Gould Youth Ministries (G.Y.M.)

"Don't miss BRAVE's Project Fresh Start School Supply Drive Thru! We look forward to seeing you there," a spokesman said.

Pilgrim church to open pantry

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on Aug. 13 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away.

Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Agency plans lunch menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Monday -- Ham and spinach sandwich, salad with low fat dressing, Hawaiian fruit, bread stick and milk.

Tuesday -- Open-faced roast beef with gravy over wheat bread, mashed potatoes, green beans, dump cake, and milk.

Wednesday -- Chef salad, low-fat salad dressing, Mandarin oranges, crackers, cookie, and milk.

Thursday -- Smothered meatballs with noodles, corn, brussels sprouts, bread, pineapples, and milk.

Friday -- Marinated chicken breast, peas, stewed tomato, cake, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.