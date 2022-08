DECATUR -- The Decatur School District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Peterson Gym at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Decatur sports complex at Decatur High School.

Besides school officials, students and coaching staff, Decatur Mayor Bob Tharp, as well as Kim Wilkins and other members of the Chamber of Commerce, will be on hand to help dedicate the newly renovated gym.

For more information, visit the Decatur Schools website at decatursd.com.