Diversity Weekend Offers Weddings, Bingo, Music And More

Diversity Weekend Eureka Springs

Today

5-8 p.m. -- Official Meet & Greet at Brews, 2 Pine St. Free and family friendly.

5-8 p.m. -- Official Ladies' Meet and Greet, Missy's White Rabbit, 191/2 Spring St. (on the rainbow stairs). Free, 21 and older.

Saturday

10 a.m.-4 p.m. -- Diversity in the Park featuring live music, drag shows and guest speakers at Basin Street Park next to the hotel at at 4 Spring St.

1:30 p.m. -- "I Got Married in Eureka!!" event with officiant Zeek Taylor. Free. Marriage license $60 cash at City Hall (closes at 1 p.m.). Wedding cake and flowers provided. Open to all. Vow renewals welcome. Basin Street Park.

3-4 p.m. Drag in the park at Basin Street Park.

5:30 p.m. Drag Queen Bingo hosted by Miss Gizele Monae, Mr. Sam Iris and a special appearance by Miss Patti Le Plae Safe, Miss Gay America 1995. Free and family friendly at Brews, 2 Pine St.

7:30 p.m. Dumb Gay Politics with Julie Goldman and Brandy Howard at The Aud, 36 S. Main St.

INFO -- www.facebook.com/outineurekasprings