Diversity Weekend Offers Weddings, Bingo, Music And More

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Summer Diversity Weekend in Eureka Springs kicks off today with a family-friendly meet and greet at Brews, 2 Pine St. Events are planned in Basin Park on Saturday. (Courtesy Photo)

FYI

Diversity Weekend Eureka Springs

Today

5-8 p.m. -- Official Meet & Greet at Brews, 2 Pine St. Free and family friendly.

5-8 p.m. -- Official Ladies' Meet and Greet, Missy's White Rabbit, 191/2 Spring St. (on the rainbow stairs). Free, 21 and older.

Saturday

10 a.m.-4 p.m. -- Diversity in the Park featuring live music, drag shows and guest speakers at Basin Street Park next to the hotel at at 4 Spring St.

1:30 p.m. -- "I Got Married in Eureka!!" event with officiant Zeek Taylor. Free. Marriage license $60 cash at City Hall (closes at 1 p.m.). Wedding cake and flowers provided. Open to all. Vow renewals welcome. Basin Street Park.

3-4 p.m. Drag in the park at Basin Street Park.

5:30 p.m. Drag Queen Bingo hosted by Miss Gizele Monae, Mr. Sam Iris and a special appearance by Miss Patti Le Plae Safe, Miss Gay America 1995. Free and family friendly at Brews, 2 Pine St.

7:30 p.m. Dumb Gay Politics with Julie Goldman and Brandy Howard at The Aud, 36 S. Main St.

INFO -- www.facebook.com/outineurekasprings

  photo  Summer Diversity Weekend celebrations in Eureka Springs will include “I got married in Eureka!” with officiant Zeek Taylor, Drag Queen Bingo with Miss Gizele Monae and Dumb Gay Politics with Julie Goldman and Brandy Howard. (Courtesy Photo)
  

