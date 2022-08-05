DRILLERS 23, NATURALS 7

The Tulsa Drillers very much made themselves at home Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, bulldozing Northwest Arkansas with 21 hits in a game that lasted nearly four hours.

Tulsa scored runs in seven of its nine at-bats, posting crooked numbers in the first, second, fifth, seventh and eighth innings. Seven different Drillers turned in multi-hit performances, led by designated hitter Andy Pages, who went 4 for 6 with 3 runs and 3 RBI.

Justin Yurchak, Jonny DeLuca, Abiatal Avelino and Ryan Ward all homered for Tulsa -- Ward's three-run blast in the top of the seventh was his 27th of the year, four more than the next-closest hitter in the Texas League.

Jonathan Bowlan, the Kansas City Royals' second-round pick in 2018, suffered his third loss of the year and his ERA rose to 9.82 after allowing 4 earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.