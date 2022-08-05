An Entertainment Calendar

Today

BOOK SIGNING — With Brian Cross, author of King Froderick of Basschundia” and “King Froderick at War,” 11 a.m., Pearl’s Books in Fayetteville. KingFroderick.com.

YARDS & YARDS OF YARD SALES — Today and Saturday, all over Eureka Springs. eurekaspringschamber.com .

TONTITOWN GRAPE FESTIVAL — Museum open 1-7 p.m.; arts & crafts 3-10 p.m.; spaghetti dinners, 4:30-8:30 p.m.; music at 6 & 9 p.m.; Queen Concordia crowned at 8 p.m., Tontitown.tontitowngrapefestival.com.

SUMMER FAMILY MOVIES — “Muppet Treasure Island,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free.faylib.org. “ANNIE” — 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11-13, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. $20. fslt.org or 783-2966.

“DISASTER” — A jukebox musical based on campy ’70s disaster films, 8 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again Aug. 11-14, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25 & up. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Saturday

TONTITOWN GRAPE FESTIVAL — Run for the Grapes 5K Walk/Run, 7 a.m.; kids’ run, 8 a.m., museum open 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; arts & crafts 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; music starts at noon; spaghetti dinners, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Tontitown. tontitowngrapefestival.com .

68TH DECATUR BARBECUE — Including a fun run, arts & crafts, chicken dinners, a car show, a parade and more, 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Veterans Park in Decatur. Call Kim or Debbie at 752-3912, option 4.

CB TO YOU MOBILE ART LAB — 9 a.m., Yvonne Richardson Center in Fayetteville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

DISCOVER THE GROUNDS — The Buffalo River & Thomas Hart Benton, 11 a.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystal-bridges.org .

NUNO FELTED SCARF WORKSHOP — With Kathy Sparks, noon-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $40. ozarkfolkways.org.