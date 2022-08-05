Get competitive at the Decatur Barbecue

DECATUR -- For those visitors and area residents who get a thrill out of competition, the 68th annual Decatur Barbecue has several events to consider.

First up on the list are the 5K and Fun Runs that kick off the barbecue's day of events. Runners of all ages line up at the starting line on the southwest corner of the Veterans Park walking trail to get in their morning jog.

Weather does not force the cancellation of the run, but low numbers did cancel the event one year. The fallout from that cancellation caused the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, the organizer of the barbecue, to rethink the future of the 5K run, and the next year it was back with another large turnout.

Walk-up registration will be available at 7 a.m. Saturday on the walking trail near the Edmiston Park concession stand. There will be three races this year: a half-mile run for kids ages 4-8, a one-mile run/walk (Fun Run) and the 5K. The cost for entering the half-mile and one-mile fun run is $20. Add an additional $5 for an event T-shirt. For more information, contact Chris Weller at thriveathleticsweller@gmail.com or 785-822-4129.

A competition that disappeared for a short while was the car show. It was canceled in large part due to the fact that the chamber was unable to find anyone to organize and put on the event. Requests to reinstate the car show, coupled with several volunteers stepping up and taking on the project, brought it back to the Decatur Barbecue.

Cars, trucks, motorcycles, and vintage and modified vehicles of all types will be included. The car show begins at Veterans Park at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Cody at 479-212-1509.

New to the Decatur Barbecue and now in its third year is the ever popular cornhole tournament. Teams of two players compete with other teams to see who can get six beanbags either in the hole or on the target board. The tournament is a double-elimination event, which means that teams have two chances to advance to the championship round. By losing twice during the competition, a team is out of the tournament.

The cost for entering the cornhole tournament is $30 per two-person team. Half of the proceeds will go to the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, and half will be given out as prizes. Award amounts will be based on how many teams enter.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in the community room at Decatur City Hall. Contact Bobbi Barnes at 479-238-5618 for more information.

The one event that has been an important part of the barbecue is the parade. This year's event will start at the car wash on Third Street and end at Veterans Park. Grand marshals for this year's parade will be Decatur Mayor Bob and Joy Tharp.

In honor of the All-American City award which Decatur won in 1954, the theme of this year's event, including the parade, is "Decatur, Best Little Town in Arkansas...Y'all!" Prizes will be awarded based on the closest use of the theme to the first- and second-place floats.

Representing Decatur in this event will be the Decatur Police and Fire departments, city employees, veterans groups and many more.

The lineup for the parade begins at 1 p.m. in the car wash parking area on Third Street, with the parade getting underway at 1:30 p.m. For more information, contact Mike at 479-422-0208.