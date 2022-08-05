



Happy birthday (Aug. 5): Don't worry about which goals to set or how to improve because you'll be swept into a grand plan. Love will delight, distract, lift and send you on a journey of surprises. You'll be richly rewarded for civic and social duty.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you don't possess a quality, it won't bother you to see it in others. What's bothersome is to recognize a quality in others that you do not enjoy in yourself. Self-acceptance is a key to loving others and vice versa.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You will witness inspiring examples of sharing and caring — indeed you may be the instigator of these acts, as you will be moved to express the deep affection you feel for loved ones.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The well-known solution is not the one for you. You pull things together in unexpected and fascinating configurations and will raise eyebrows, praise and money as a happy result.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Relationships don't fix the problems of individuals, though they may distract from those problems or cloak them in a different garb. Each individual must ultimately solve for their own soul.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Fighting for a principle isn't so hard. Many people have what it takes. Living up to a principle is the real challenge. Start there, because if you can't live up to the principle, maybe it's not worth fighting for.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When you're interested in someone, everything they say intrigues you. Even ordinary topics are made riveting. You'll find a little introspection on the matter to be beneficial. What do you think is really driving your curiosity?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You offer something that people will quickly get used to having in their daily lives. You'll either fill a need they didn't realize they had, or you'll create a need by providing something very interesting.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): In the juggle of your daily life, you may drop a few balls and that's to be expected. Even the professionals who practice thousands of hours drop a few, but the main thing is getting quickly back in the flow.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Hooray! You're on the final stretch of a project. You've been at this so long it's hard to remember the before times. You had no idea what you were getting into back there but giving up just isn't your style.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you have a list, you're already ahead of the competition. You won't get to everything on it, which is good. "If you have accomplished all that you planned for yourself, you have not planned enough." — Edward Everett Hale

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): While there is such a thing as wise anger, it's rare. Most of the frustrations you experience today can be overcome when you learn a different way to think about them. You'll be so helped by your curious and open mind.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There's no benefit to holding back or playing it cool today. Express your feelings. Whatever excites you will revitalize others too. Let people see your interest, curiosity and happiness. You never know who needs the joy infusion.

VENUS VOTES; LOVE WINS

The very essence of vulnerability is being open to pain. People who keep their guards up all the time are less likely to be hurt, but they are also less likely to be touched or moved. The moon poses a challenge to every luminary she interacts with today until she gets to Venus. To risk the heart is simultaneously foolish, brave and worth it.



