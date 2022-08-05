Hutchinson tabs Conway man as Arkansas’ new drug director

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed parole board member Boyce Hamlet of Conway as the state's new drug director, Hutchinson announced Thursday.

Hamlet will assume the post Aug. 29 and replace Kirk Lane, who has accepted a job as director of the newly created Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership, the governor's office said in a news release.

Lane submitted his resignation as the drug director, effective Aug. 21, to begin work for the partnership that has been formed by the Association of Arkansas Counties and the Arkansas Municipal League.

"Boyce is a veteran in Arkansas's fight against the plague of substance abuse in Arkansas," Hutchinson said in a news release. "The combination of his commitment to the enforcement of law and his compassion for those caught in the cycle of substance abuse will serve Arkansas well as he continues the pursuit of our initiatives to prevent the abuse of alcohol and drugs in our state."

Hamlet will be paid a salary of $114,637.27 a year as the state's drug director, Hutchinson spokeswoman Shealyn Sowers said. He has served on the state's parole board since Jan. 27, 2020. He is paid a salary of $104,215.70 a year as a parole board member, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.

As the state's drug director, Lane is paid a salary of $134,855.76 a year, according to the Arkansas Transparency website. He has served in the post since August of 2017.

Hamlet also has served as chief criminal investigator for the 20th Judicial District prosecuting attorney, and director of the Enforcement Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The state's drug director works within the state's Department of Human Services

Department of Human Services Secretary Cindy Gillespie said that "Boyce brings a wealth of experience to this role, including a background in law enforcement where he worked first-hand to combat substance misuse.

"I know Boyce will be a strong leader as Arkansas Drug Director, and that he will build upon the success the office has had in preventing substance abuse and saving lives," she said in the news release.