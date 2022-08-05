• Harald V, the 85-year-old monarch of Norway, who's overcome heart surgery and covid-19, was hospitalized "for investigation for fever," the royal household reported, adding that "His Majesty The King" is stable.

• Clemens Baumgaertner, head of Germany's Oktoberfest, declared "the Wiesn will take place" this fall, using the Bavarian colloquialism for the big lawn where the beer-heavy celebration occurs, after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

• Christina Gorsuch of the Cincinnati Zoo happily reported the birth of a full-term hippopotamus, yet to be named, who's a sibling to Fiona, a global celebrity when she was born prematurely.

• Brandon Lane McCullough, a former Missouri high school teacher, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by lifetime supervision, for posing as a teenager and enticing juveniles to send him sexually suggestive images.

• Robert Fehring, a retired teacher in a New York City suburb, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing violent threats to LGBTQ-affiliated individuals, groups and businesses, including the Stonewall Inn, the Manhattan bar considered the birthplace of the gay-rights movement.

• Avatara Smith-Carrington, a Lambda Legal attorney, said "protecting and advancing health care for transgender people is vital, sound, and just" as a federal judge ruled that West Virginia's Medicaid program must provide coverage for gender-confirming care for transgender residents.

• Trey Korte, who is gay and taught English at Kettle Moraine High School in Wales, Wis., for a decade, said he is angered and saddened as the district bars employees from displaying gay pride flags in classrooms or from putting their preferred pronouns in email signatures.

• Mark Dodd, a Georgia wildlife biologist, said "we predict it will take at least another 20 years before we reach our recovery goals," but loggerhead sea turtles that spend summers laying eggs on Southern beaches have crawled to a state record, with 3,960 nests counted.

• Brandi Biehl of Sea Turtle Recovery in South Orange, N.J., declared "there truly is no tougher turtle in the world than him" as Titan, a juvenile loggerhead who's been gashed by a boat propeller, twice attacked by sharks and had part of his front flipper bitten off, was returned to the sea after being nursed back to health.