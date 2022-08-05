JPs postpone using survivors covid funds

Jefferson County received $300,000 through the American Rescue Plan for eligible widows, widowers or dependents of parents who have died from covid, but the disbursement of those funds is now delayed after Quorum Court members voted to table the agenda item because they needed clarification on how recipients were chosen and the amount of money they would receive.

On Tuesday, during the Quorum Court committee meeting, an ordinance to fund the survivors sparked discussion as many of the JPs said they had concerns about the selection process.

This would not be the first round of installments as funds were allocated to covid survivors in 2021. The Quorum Court approved a motion in August 2021 to provide these benefits to families through an application process after County Judge Gerald Robinson requested that the American Rescue Plan money have an expenditure line created for the Survivor's Benefits Fund.

At that time, according to Christi Smith of the Association of Arkansas Counties, Robinson was the only county judge implementing the final "rule" section of the American Rescue Plan that provides direct cash payments to those who lost their spouses or parents to covid.

Justice of the Peace Alfred Carroll Sr. said he had concerns back then. "When you did this initially we just appropriated the money," said Carroll. "We did not know the ins and outs of how this was going to turn out."

Carroll said the process has led to disparity and asked for the written procedures that outlined the process as he made a motion to table the ordinance. Other JPs also requested written documentation, admitting they did receive it originally but couldn't remember the details and no longer had the documentation to reference.

Robinson said the process and the requirements had not changed and everything was approved by the auditors and the attorneys and sent to the federal government.

In October 2021, The Pine Bluff Commercial reported the eligibility criteria and the formula documentation that Robinson used. According to those documents and an interview with Robinson, qualifying documentation includes the following:

• Marriage License.

• Death certificate indicating covid-19 as the cause of death.

• Proof of income of the deceased, i.e., tax return or check stub.

• Burial expense receipt, contract.

• Hospital expenses incurred if any.

• Proof of guardianship (power of attorney) of parent lost to covid.

• Proof of guardianship of any minor children who lost parents to covid, i.e., birth certificates, adoption papers or any other court documents.

• Documentation of any state or federal funding received for covid-19 death benefits.

Robinson said each applicant must provide qualifying documentation and meet certain criteria in order to be approved for funding. There's also a formula, Robinson said, that determines how much each survivor will get.

Explaining the formula, Robinson said it begins with the maximum amount of the benefit award, $25,000.

"Taking 100%, we broke it down into four categories of 25%," Robinson said.

Those categories include loss of revenue, amount of funeral expenses, amount of hospital expenses and amount of joint household debt (i.e., credit cards and joint bank loans).

"When you break that down, if a person's income revenue was $50,000, 25% of their income is $12,500," said Robinson. "What we did is we total up each category, and that's how we came up with the amount."

Loss of revenue from the household because of a spouse's death would be the yearly gross income that the spouse brought to the household. The amount that the funeral cost, regardless of whether an insurance policy was in place, is also taken into account.

Also considered is the remaining balance of hospital bills after the insurance is paid. If there's no insurance and the remaining balance is not written off by the medical facility, then the spouse could receive the maximum benefit based on that.

At Robinson's discretion, he can also award the maximum benefit to the survivor if there is no other financial support.

The total household debt is also considered, and 25% of the total bills are tallied.

"If a person received any federal funds from FEMA or any state funds, we subtracted that amount from the yearly income of the deceased person, then did the 25% from that amount," Robinson said. "The formula works in that way; everybody is rated the same."

Robinson said the entire process was approved by auditors and attorneys, but some JPs on Tuesday still did not agree with some of the criteria. Carroll said he felt that, after the approval from outside entities, Robinson should have brought it to the Quorum Court for their final "stamp of approval."

"I had several people contact me and they were very concerned about the selection process and that they did not get contacted back and I could not explain," said Justice of the Peace Reginald Johnson, who said he didn't agree with the power of attorney requirement. "I have a problem voting for that when I can't explain it."

Johnson said it would be hard to establish power of attorney if a person was not expecting a loved one to pass away from covid-19.

Other JPs said they felt it wasn't fair for single people without children to receive larger amounts than a widow with five surviving children. Justice of the Peace Brenda Bishop Gaddy said the money received by someone she knew wasn't enough to cover funeral expenses. Justice of the Peace Glenda Daniels explained the funds were not to pay for a funeral but to help offset expenses wherever the money was needed.

"There's criteria," said Robinson, who added that the formula was created so it would be fair across the board. "We may not all think it's fair but you have to have something to determine. You are always going to have some special circumstances where people feel like they didn't get what they should get."

Justice of the Peace Melanie Dumas asked if the criteria can be adjusted, but according to Robinson, changing the process would make the previous determinations inconsistent with the new rules.

"We have to report this to the federal government," said Robinson, who pointed out that changing the criteria would further delay the distribution of funds. "These guidelines that we set in place were accepted."

He also said in a follow-up interview that, if special circumstances such as dependents are added to the formula, the amount of money disbursed per person could exceed the maximum of $25,000. Robinson said he would not do that.

After continued discussion, several JPs still wanted to consider the greater needs of the applicants and review the criteria. Justices of the Peace Jimmy Lee Fisher Sr., Reginald Adams, Cedric Jackson, Gaddy, Johnson, Dumas and Carroll all voted in favor of the motion to table the proposal.