Protects the minority

I believe Tuesday's letter-writer (like so many others) misunderstands the primary purpose of the Electoral College.

He states: "Every now and then a letter to the editor extols the importance of keeping the Electoral College in place. It will be interesting to see those writers change their minds when a Democrat candidate wins by that process."

In my opinion, there are multiple reasons to keep the Electoral College. Republic versus democracy--etc., etc. I will address the most appealing to me. It has nothing to do with whatever candidate or party wins. The founding fathers recognized from the beginning the dangers of majority or, as I prefer to call it, mob rule. Any minority--whether racial, political, religious or other--is essentially subject to oppressive power by the majority. That simply means when the force of a majority population group exclusively prevails in a system of government, it results in the potential for tyranny over minority groups.

The larger states then (as now) could simply overwhelm the power of smaller states through population alone. Evidently the benevolent will of the majority was not trusted then--neither should it be trusted now.

Was the Electoral College compromise perfect? Absolutely not. But for those times and our country, it may have been the perfect compromise.

RONALD HUNTER

Bryant

President ... Pelosi?

The next president of the United States of America could be Nancy Pelosi. Questions arise about Joe Biden's mental capabilities, and the vice president's qualifications are not what is required for Democrats' continuity. I claim they have chosen Nancy Pelosi to be their next flag-bearer.

We have headlines about her arrival in Taiwan, tempting Chinese authority at her choosing. This will make it appear she has ability to make decisions that will further improve the world's perception and most notably within the United States of America as a world leader. I question if all this has been orchestrated in order to maintain majority and improve the opinion of the Democratic Party.

At the end of her presidency, she may well pass the torch to the front-runner of nominees of the party.

ROBERT HEARNE

North Little Rock

Must act on climate

On July 28 something incredible happened. Sen. Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer negotiated a reconciliation bill called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes a path to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030. This is an enormous step toward ensuring our children have a livable future. Rev. Clint Schnekloth, the lead pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran in Fayetteville, pointed out in a recent letter to the editor that climate change exacerbates "virtually all other social injustices."

The climate crisis threatens lives through the increased severity and frequency of disasters, but climate change also compromises our ability to grow enough food. The Food and Agriculture Organization report "The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World" of 2021 tells us the world is at a "critical juncture." The number of undernourished people has been rising sharply the last four years and the primary drivers are climate change, conflict and economic slowdowns. Arkansas farmers know that the intermittent drought and flooding, as projected in the National Climate Assessment, is challenging our state's food production.

The American Psychological Association tells us that climate change is leading to anxiety. Climate anxiety and eco-grief are normal responses, but climate change and related disasters can also contribute to mental health disorders like post-traumatic stress disorder. The Next Gen Climate Survey of 2021 surveyed 1,200 youth age 14-24 across the U.S. and found that 75 percent indicated climate change negatively impacts their mental health.

Seeing our government's inadequate response to the crisis has contributed to our anxiety, but the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 gives me hope that we can protect our livable world. If you have friends and family who live in blue states or districts, please encourage them to call and/or email their senators(s) and/or representative in support of this act. They can even use this handy tool: citizensclimatelobby.org/get-loud-take-action.

JOANNA PERSON-MICHENER

Fayetteville

Priorities in question

Looks like in pre-ordained duty to Sarah Sanders Huckabee, our state legislators have decided another tax decrease for the wealthiest Arkansans is in order. I mean, it was that, or give teachers a raise.

You've got to have priorities.

Truthfully, I can see some logic in not giving teachers a raise. A one-time bonus might be in order, but a raise lasts forever, and could negatively impact the teacher retirement system down the road. The legislators didn't look at or cite that logic; it seems they would rather just curry favor with the wealthy.

That said, all the teachers who want a raise and feel it's deserved need to look closer to home, inside their own districts. I know here in Garland County, six of our seven school districts have, in the past two decades, asked for and received (via special election) substantial millage increases. What did they do when they got them? They didn't give teachers raises. They started building. By and large new athletic complexes. We have a 2-A school here in Garland County that took its millage, promptly bought a $20,000-plus digital sign, built a 10,000-square-foot fieldhouse, and is currently astroturfing the high school football field.

There's plenty of criticism to spread around when it comes to the pathetic people we have in our state Legislature representing us. But for teachers, there's also plenty to question about the priorities of your own administrators and school boards.

ANTHONY LLOYD

Hot Springs

Days of innocence

Re Tony Dow's death: I had lunch with my friends I have known since the first grade recently (all of us septuagenarians). I mentioned watching the pickle episode from "The Andy Griffith Show" again. They all immediately knew which episode I meant.

I miss those days of innocence too.

KATHY POWERS

Little Rock