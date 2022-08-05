Sections
Little Rock man dies in wreck on University Avenue, police say

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:34 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A 63-year-old man died early Friday following a crash near the intersection of South University and Asher avenues, according to police.

The wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m., as Benjamin Barnett drove north along South University Avenue, a preliminary report from Little Rock police states. 

Police said Barnett’s 2007 Toyota “veered off” the road and struck a traffic light pole. 

The man died as a result of the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities described conditions as clear and dry when the wreck happened. 

At least 321 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures from the state Department of Public Safety. 

