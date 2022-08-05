Lopez tied for 3rd in LPGA’s final major

GOLF

Lopez in 3rd at LPGA's final major

MUIRFIELD, Scotland -- Playing in borrowed clothes doesn't seem to bother Jessica Korda at the Women's British Open.

Still waiting for her suitcase to arrive in Muirfield, Korda recovered from an early bogey to shoot a 5-under 66 in the first round Thursday, putting her one shot behind leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan.

Korda made four birdies and an eagle on the 17th despite missing her normal clothes after her luggage got stuck at an airport in Switzerland.

"If anyone knows anyone at the Zurich airport that would like to put my suitcase on the one flight a day that they have coming into Edinburgh, I'd deeply appreciate it," Korda said. "I know where it is, I have an air tag on it. I can't get anyone to actually go get it. "

Shibuno, the 2019 champion, made birdies on the first three holes and went on to card eight in total in her 65. Scotland's Louise Duncan and Mexico's Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) were tied for third, two shots back.

"It has been a long time since I've played this well, especially putting. Honestly it was a little frightening," Shibuno said through an interpreter. "I haven't changed much. My caddie told me that my body balance was off when I was missing putts. Once I focused on this, I could play much better."

Nelly Korda, Jessica's sister, was tied for 13th after shooting a 70.

Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) struggled with a 6-over 77.

Japan's Hinako Shibuno plays her tee shot from the 12th, during the first round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Muirfield, Scotland Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)



Japan's Hinako Shibuno plays her 2nd shot from the 11th fairway during the first round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Muirfield, Scotland Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

