



Animated film is a world dominated mostly by Disney (including Pixar) and DreamWorks, but a few smaller players still manage to produce good cartoons, the newest being "Luck" from Skydance Animation.

"Luck" is actually Skydance's first animated film offering, with a second coming out in November called "Spellbound."

The story follows the world's most unlucky girl, Sam (Eva Noblezada), as she stumbles into a world that produces all the good and bad luck on Earth. It's there she tries to make sure her best friend, Hazel (Adelynn Spoon), will have all the good luck possible for a forthcoming adoption visit so she can find a permanent home.

It's a sad story to start with as audiences realize Sam has aged out of the adoption system because no family took her in. And she spends a good chunk of the movie fully aware of the bad luck that engulfs her every waking moment.

She drops her toast, gets leaves blown into her new apartment, gets locked in the bathroom on her first day of work, and finds a flat tire on her bicycle. It's funny at first, with the silly ways things will go wrong for Sam. But when folks stop to think about it, they'll realize Sam has had 18 years of things inexplicably going wrong around her.

When Sam discovers that a couple coming to the orphanage for her friend's visitation called to cancel, she worries for the next visit, scheduled for a couple of days later. When all the outdoor tables at a restaurant are full, Sam orders a panini and sits on the curb. It's there she spots a black cat, Bob (Simon Pegg), who she lures over with half of her sandwich.

Sam rants to Bob about recent bad luck in her life and her worries about Hazel's adoption, remarking that if she could just find some good luck and give it to her friend, she would. At this point, Bob leaves, and Sam discovers a penny-like coin where he'd been sitting. She pockets it and goes home.

The next day, Sam's bad luck is nowhere to be found, and she figures out it's a lucky coin. Sam plans to give the coin to Hazel after work, but she accidentally flushes it down the toilet. Distraught, she stumbles into Bob again and asks him for another coin. When Sam reveals she lost the first one, Bob accidentally lets it slip that he can speak and tells her the coin fell out of his collar by accident.

After a funny chase through the city, in which Bob demonstrates just how powerful his good luck is by bouncing on umbrellas and riding on the back of a truck, Sam sneakily follows him back to his home in the land of luck.

Bob isn't exactly thrilled, but he needs a new lucky penny to replace the one Sam lost, and Sam needs a new penny to loan to Hazel for her potential future adoption visit. Thus, the two form an uneasy alliance. high jinx ensue.

Skydance Animation did a great job with the artwork. The textures on everything from what Sam wears to the jam on her toast are beautiful and quite detailed. Audiences will appreciate how vibrant the land of luck appears with excellent lighting and backgrounds that show an imaginative layer of detail. On top of that, the mystical creatures Sam meets in the land of luck from dragons to unicorns all carry unique and fun designs.

It's the human character models themselves that feel standard next to it all. Not bad, just regular. Fans who do end up enjoying "Luck" will probably watch Skydance's future with interest to see where it goes from here.

The writing is heartfelt, and the ending will tug at heartstrings like a good animated picture is supposed to. Ultimately, the message is about learning to accept the good with the bad in life, and that's a refreshing perspective.

The one concern with the film's writing comes from the lore itself. In a story that deals with luck, leprechauns and goblins, the script is given a lot of leeway for suspension of disbelief. And while "Luck" navigates this narrative balance well, the lore of how luck works and what rules it follows get a little lost in the weeds at times.

It's not that the story itself is needlessly complex, but the systems and mechanisms through which luck flows into the world probably could have been simplified just a little bit. Ultimately, this isn't the biggest sin in the universe. "Luck" still comes with an enjoyable story and a great share of funny moments.

Among the voice talent, Noblezada and Pegg do a great job, but Jane Fonda as Babe the Dragon really steals the show. She exerts all the power and charm that come with Fonda's dynamic vocal mastery, whether she's in "9 to 5" or "The Newsroom."

‘Luck’

87 Cast: Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, John Ratzenberger, Adelynn Spoon

Director: Peggy Holmes

Rating: G

Running time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Steaming on Apple TV+





Jeff the Unicorn (voiced by Flula Borg) and the unluckiest person on Earth, Sam Greenfield (Eva Noblezada), star in the Apple TV + movie “Luck.”





