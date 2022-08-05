Man fatally shot at North Little Rock apartment; person of interest being questioned

North Little Rock police on Friday afternoon were investigating a homicide at an apartment complex, and one person of interest was being questioned, according to a news release.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a report of a shooting just before 12:30 p.m. at the West Scenic Apartments at 605 W. Scenic Drive, about a mile west-southwest of Levy. In the apartment, police found a man shot in building M, the release states.

The man, who was not identified in the release, was taken to an area hospital where he died of his wounds.

The person of interest being questioned was not named in the release.

Preliminary information indicated that the shooting was an isolated incident between people who knew each other, police said.

Detectives were still on the scene and interviewing potential witnesses around 3 p.m. Friday, the release states.