‘New West’: Jordan Mears’ mixed-up movie

Just about any movie can be shot in Arkansas or has been made by people who hail from here.

It's hard to think of a more eclectic series of films than "Sling Blade," "Boxcar Bertha," "One False Move," "Test Pattern, "Mud" or even Clark Duke's "Arkansas."

The latest offering from the Land of Opportunity makes the definition of an Arkansas film even more expansive. Freshman feature director Jordan Mears' "New West" was shot for two-and-half years entirely in the center of the state, but about the only things that reveal its local origins are the license plates on the cars or the interior of the White Water Tavern.

Viewers can find out what sort of cinematic offering "New West" is at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock. Tickets are $10 and can be bought via Eventbrite.com.

REVELS IN ABSURDITY

"New West" revels in its absurdity, bawdiness and good-taste-be-damned attitude. The film concerns a pair of cowboy stars named Gene Rogers (Zach Keast, who produced) and Trigger (Coty Greenwood, who also produced, co-wrote and composed the music). The two become recording stars and have top billing in a series of Hollywood hits, but before you can say "A Star Is Born," Gene kills the golden partnership by snorting too much Bogota Gold.

Two decades later, Gene (now played by Matt Jordan), who seems to be channeling Jeff Bridges in "Crazy Heart" has hit a rough patch. Unlike Bridges' Bad Blake, there is little chance of Gene finishing a gig. Meanwhile, Trigger is omnipresent, appearing with everyone from Elvis to Nicolas Cage.

It's probably worth mentioning that viewers never see Greenwood's face because it's hidden behind an expressionless latex horse mask. There are also hit men wearing Day of the Dead masks, moments of stylized gunplay and another pantomime horse who adores lines of coke as much as the burned-out Gene does.

The result is as unrepentantly silly as it is raunchy.

Mears, who shot and co-wrote the movie with Greenwood, admits his rise, fall and redemption story initially doesn't seem inherently Arkansan.

"Is there anything uniquely Arkansas? I don't know. One of the benefits of filming in Arkansas is everyone around you is supportive because stuff like this isn't made around here. It's not like Hollywood where if you want to go outside and shoot on the street, you have to get a permit. With this I'm just going to put in a call to City Hall or to the police department or to Chris Crane at the Film Commission office. As long as you're not causing damage or destruction, people are more than willing to help," Mears says.

LIVE-ACTION CARTOON

The film starts off as a sort of live action cartoon and the influence of "South Park" and Kevin Smith and Quentin Tarantino movies is obvious, but Mears said that he and his collaborators wouldn't have made a satisfying movie if they had relied simply on outlandishness. The film is still anchored around the friendship between a would-be cowboy and a make-believe horse.

"Whenever I go in to film something, I'm always thinking about it from an editor's perspective (Mears also shot and edited the film) because they think about it from the audience's perspective. I'm always going by what's going to be effective, what's going to garner audience sympathy. I know the areas in the film that are going to shock people," he explained.

"Especially with a comedy film like this, where you do want to get people's sympathy for these characters, there's a fine line that you have to walk, especially if you include a joke in a sympathetic scene. There were multiple scenes in this film that could have been played as jokes, but there's no character building and there's no emotional builds."

Mears originally hails from Russellville and is an alumnus of the University of Central Arkansas. He served as a production assistant on the horror film "Madison County" and on "Valley Inn," which stars North Little Rock's Joey Lauren Adams. When he's not been making short films (at 45 minutes, "New West" is his longest offering), he's making commercials. You might have spotted his work for McLarty Automotive Group.

Up until this point, the biggest project Mears has worked on has been the Little Rock-shot "God's Not Dead 2." Yes, it's a little different from the commercials and horror films he has worked on before, but it was also the biggest production he has contributed to.

'STILL RUN THE SAME WAY'

"It was like a $4-million-to-$5-million-dollar production, and really everything is still run the same way. You just have more money and more people in departments. You have more production assistants to lock up the street so that traffic doesn't whiz by or ruin the sound of a take," Mears recalled. "The producers were like super Christian, but the director would be listening to Eminem by his trailer. If you cursed near the set, one of the producers might be like, 'You need to watch your language.'"

Unlike "God's Not Dead 2," "New West" didn't have a built-in market of its own, which explains why the movie took so long to make it to the big screen. It's neither faith-based, nor a sequel. The actors had day gigs, and Mears was busy making commercials.

"The actors were the ones with families," he says. "My friends are engaged. I've got a girlfriend. None of us have any kids or anything. There would be days when I was working on this movie where I would get off at 5 p.m. and then I'd be working until 2 in the morning working on the edit or the sound design. There was one time I even found myself there at 4 in the morning, and then I go sleep for two hours and go back to work. There is a good portion of my life over the pandemic where I didn't bring my groceries to my apartment. I just took them to my office."