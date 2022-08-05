Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Michael Kuhn, 51, of 2691 N. Club Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kuhn was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• Kelsey Porter, 28, of 1394 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Porter was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.

Rogers

• Preston Coates, 25, of N. Beech Creek in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Coates was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Harley Logsdon, 24, of 627 U.S. 71 North in Winslow, was arrested Wednesday in connection with video voyeurism, computer child pornography and sexual indecency with a child. Logsdon was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.