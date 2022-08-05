NWA Restaurant News: A chef change at The Hive, Zelli Pasta, Cava, Punjabi Kitchen

James Beard-nominated chef Matthew McClure recently announced he is stepping down as executive chef of The Hive in Bentonville.

Chef de cuisine Micah Klasky, who has been at the restaurant for eight years, will take over as interim executive chef.

"In his eight years with us, and many more working alongside Chef Matt, Chef Micah has become an exemplary leader and will continue the standard of excellence The Hive is known for here in Bentonville," the restaurant posted on social media last month. "Throughout the years, Chef Matt committed himself to elevating High South cuisine, landing The Hive and 21c at the center of the local culinary community and garnering national recognition for Bentonville. We are eternally grateful to his dedication and leadership."

Earlier this year, McClure was named a semifinalist for one of the most prestigious honors in the United States culinary industry, the James Beard Foundation's 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards.

McClure was also a semifinalist for the award for six straight years from 2014 to 2019.

In 2021, he was honored with the Proprietor of the Year Award by the Arkansas Heritage Department's Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

McClure, a Little Rock native, spent time learning the industry in Boston before moving back to his hometown in 2007 to help with the reopening of the Capitol Hotel's fine dining restaurant.

In 2013, he opened The Hive in the 21c Museum Hotel.

Zelli Pasta

A local pasta manufacturer opened last Friday on Emma Avenue in Springdale.

Zelli Pasta, at 809 E. Emma Ave., sells its own dried pasta in addition to other provisions from small producers like tomatoes, olive oil, sauce, spices and more.

"Our pasta is made using bronze extruder dies, which leaves the pasta with a rougher surface area for sauce to cling to," one social media post by the business explains. "Most large manufacturers use Teflon dies because they are more efficient and easier; however, the pasta ends up being shiny and slippery, not a good combo for sauce. We believe in quality, and our pasta has a different look to prove it!"

Available pasta varieties include campanelli, casarecce, creste di gallo, gramigna, radiatore, fusilli, rigatoni and spaghetti.

Zelli is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information on the pasta maker, its pasta club and more, visit zellipasta.com.

Cava

Mediterranean fast casual restaurant Cava recently opened its first two stores in Arkansas.

The Fayetteville shop is now open at 3379 N. College Ave., the former location of Zoe's Kitchen, which is in the shopping center with Whole Foods Market.

In Rogers, the shop is at 4007 W. Walnut St., next to Abuelo's and across the street from Raising Cane's.

Both locations will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant offers wraps and customizable bowls with a variety of dips and spreads.

Since opening its first location in Rockville, Md., Cava has expanded to about 80 restaurants across the country, according to its website.

In 2018, the company bought Mediterranean chain Zoe's Kitchen.

It also has a line of dips and spreads sold at specialty grocery stores like Whole Foods.

Punjabi Kitchen

Punjabi Kitchen recently expanded to Centerton.

The Indian restaurant has locations in Springdale and Rogers, though the Rogers location is temporarily closed.

"Due to shortage of staff, we are having difficulties at this time to have this location open," the restaurant announced in a social media post last week. "Thank you for all of the support we have received. We will hopefully be back soon, Rogers!"

The Centerton location at 1411 E. Centerton Blvd. is open 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday, according to social media posts.

Got news about your favorite restaurant? Email Garrett Moore at gmoore@nwaonline.com.