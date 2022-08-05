GOLF

Huh fires 9-under 61

John Huh wasn't expecting the lowest round of his PGA Tour career Thursday in the Wyndham Championship, and he had no complaints about the score or the timing. Huh made seven of his eight birdie attempts from 10 feet or closer and holed a 40-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th hole at Sedgefield for a 9-under 61, giving him a two-shot lead over Sungjae Im in the final tournament of the regular season. Im had two eagles in his round of 63. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks), David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) and Taylor Moore all turned in a 1-under 69. Andrew Langley (Razorbacks) shot a 3-over 74.

Three share Korn Ferry lead

Jeremy Paul, Andrew Kozan and Ben Silverman all posted rounds of 8-under 63 to earn a share of the lead of Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship in Farmington, Utah. Former University of Arkansas golfer Alvaro Ortiz is tied for 15th at The Panther Creek Country Club at 5-under 66. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot a 2-under 69. Zack Fischer (Benton) is at even-par 71 and Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) was at 1-over 72.

FOOTBALL

Auburn QB arrested

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday after turning himself in on a misdemeanor warrant for attempting to elude a police officer. Auburn assistant police chief Clarence Stewart said in a statement that Finley also received traffic citations and was booked at the Lee County Jail on $3,000 bond. The 20-year-old quarterback was later released. Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin said Finley will practice with the team when preseason camp opens today.

Steelers, WR reach deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson agreed to a three-year deal on Thursday that runs through the 2024 season. The deal will reportedly pay Johnson more than $39 million over the next three years. The 26-year-old caught a career-best 107 passes for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for Pittsburgh.

Ravens' LB tears tendon

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Vince Biegel left practice Thursday with a torn Achilles tendon. Ravens Coach John Harbaugh announced Biegel's injury following practice. He also said he thought rookie center Tyler Linderbaum would be fine after he walked gingerly from the field. Biegel was carted off toward the very end of practice.

TENNIS

Raducanu advances

Reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu found herself completely exhausted, physically and mentally, after playing a pair of tiebreakers across nearly three hours on a hot and humid afternoon at the Citi Open on Thursday. Still, she managed to reach her second quarterfinal of the season by edging Camila Osorio 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) with the temperature in the 90s Fahrenheit, getting done just before a thunderstorm hit the area, suspending play in other matches at the hard-court tournament.

BASEBALL

Cubs-Cards in London

Major League Baseball plans to return to London next year for the first time since 2019. The league announced Thursday that the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play a two-game series on June 24-25, 2023, at London Stadium. The NL Central rivals were supposed to play in London in 2020, but the games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Phils release Gregorius

The Philadelphia Phillies released veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius on Thursday as part of a flurry of moves before the opener of a four-game series against Washington. The 32-year-old Gregorius is batting .210 with a home run and 19 RBI in 63 games this season.

McCann comes off IL

James McCann (Razorbacks) was activated off the injured list Thursday and said he looked forward to contributing down the stretch for the New York Mets, who stood pat at catcher at the trade deadline. The Mets' catchers -- McCann, Tomas Nido and Patrick Mazeika -- have been solid defensively while working with a staff that had a 3.56 ERA heading into Thursday's game against Atlanta, the fifth-lowest mark in the majors. But the catchers had combined for three home runs and a .523 OPS at the plate. He was batting just .183 with 2 home runs in 30 games when he was activated.

Red Sox release outfielder

The Boston Red Sox released Jackie Bradley Jr. on Thursday, ending the outfielder's second stint with the team. Bradley is batting .210 with 3 home runs and 29 RBI in 92 games this season. Bradley's release left the Red Sox with 39 players on their 40-man roster. Bradley was drafted by Boston with the No. 40 pick in the 2011 amateur draft. The 32-year-old Bradley is a .228 hitter with 107 home runs and 434 RBI in 1,098 major league games. He was the MVP of the 2018 AL Championship Series.

John Huh hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Greensboro, NC. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)



John Huh, left, wipes his forehead as he waits for a lengthy delay while three groups tie up the tenth tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament , Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Greensboro, NC. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)



Zach Johnson watches his putt on the ninth green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Greensboro, NC. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)



Stephan Jaeger hits from the bunker on the 18th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Greensboro, NC. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

