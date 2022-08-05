100 years ago

Aug. 5, 1922

HOT SPRINGS -- Henry Cornett, who had been arrested here and jailed on charges of fraud in oil transactions at El Dorado and who later escaped from the county jail, and was returned here after his recapture at Idabel, Okla., today told Sheriff Downen he secured the saws with which he effected his liberty from a Chicago mail order house, and paid for them with a forged check. The sheriff has been informed of the arrest at Texarkana of Mrs. Ruth Lucille Lee, who was arrested with her husband on charges of stealing automobiles, and who escaped with Cornett at the time he fled from the county jail.

50 years ago

Aug. 5, 1972

EL DORADO -- Ted Roy Wells 29, of El Dorado, was arrested at his home here early Friday afternoon and charge with the robbery Thursday of the First State Bank at Pineland, Texas. ... A sheriff's office spokesman said Wells allegedly robbed the bank of $21,000. When he was arrested, they said $19,080 was recovered. ... Officers said Wells rented an airplane at El Dorado Thursday and flew to an airstrip near Pineland. The bank was robbed that afternoon by a gunman, who fled in a car belonging to an employee of the bank. The car later found abandoned at the airstrip where the blue and white Cessna had been seen earlier. Bank officials said the man originally had come to the bank to talk about financing a repossessed car. After several hours discussion, he held a gun on the bank president and cleaned out three tellers' cages.

25 years ago

Aug. 5, 1997

BELLA VISTA -- Restructuring at Cooper Communities Inc. has left its president without a job. John A. Cooper Jr., chairman of Cooper's board of directors, said Monday he has again been named president, replacing Roger McMennamy at the company known for developing Bella Vista Village and Hot Springs Village. McMennamy, who was president from 1990 to 1997, was asked to resign last week after Cooper and the rest of the board restructured the privately held corporation. Because Cooper will take over without a salary increase, the move saves Cooper Communities about $300,000 a year in compensation and other expenses for McMennamy, according to Cooper.

10 years ago

Aug. 5, 2012

• Arkansas' second tax-free holiday got under way Saturday, and one local charity is taking advantage of the event to get school supplies to low income families. The Promenade at Chenal in west Little Rock partnered with the Salvation Army for the "100 Backpacks" project, a drive to stuff 100 backpacks with back-to-school gear to distribute to low income families in the community. The Bank of the Ozarks provided a "minigrant" to purchase all 100 of the backpacks, and the Salvation Army is working to collect the supplies to fill them.