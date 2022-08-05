Are you "out of the box" for God's Work? Thinking outside the box (or thinking beyond the box) means to think differently, unconventionally, or from a new perspective.

"Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new. Now all things are of God, who has reconciled us to Himself through Jesus Christ, and has given us the ministry of reconciliation, that is, that God was in Christ reconciling the world to Himself, not imputing their trespasses to them, and has committed to us the word of reconciliation" (2 Corinthians 5:17-19).

"Out of the box" is used to describe the intellectual or to define the ideas. Do you have the mind of Christ?

"Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: Who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross" (Philippians 2:5-8).

Jesus Christ was "out of the box" to reach the lost. Christ performed Sabbath miracles as a regular course of doing the works of God the Father. Jesus Heals a Lame Man by the Pool of Bethesda (St. John 5:1-18), Jesus Heals Peter's Mother-in-law (St. Mark 1:29-31), Jesus Heals a Man with a Deformed Hand (Matthew 12:10) and Jesus Heals a Crippled Woman (Luke 13:10-17).

What does it mean to be all Things to all Men? Paul said "to the weak I became weak, to win the weak. I have become all things to all people so that by all possible means I might save some. I do all this for the sake of the gospel that I may share in its blessings." (1 Corinthians 9:22-23).

Paul goes on to make the point that even though he has the liberty in Christ to eat whatever he wanted, he in no way would want this liberty to wound the principles of someone else. He was letting us know to be aware of not using our freedom to cause anyone to stumble and/or obstruct the works of the gospel.

We are charged to go make disciples which causes us to reach people where they are in life (Matthew 28:19, Mark 16:15). We should come out of our boxes to reach people no matter the seasons of life (Matthew 15:1-15). God is not in a box and neither should we be, but we should be led by the Holy Spirit as followers of Jesus Christ (Rom. 8:14, Galatians 5:22-23).

Koinonia is a transliterated form of the Greek word, (KOIVWVIA) which means communion, joint participation. This concept ascertains the idealized state of fellowship and unity that should exist within the church. Being outside of the box, Koinonia is also the name of a free financial literacy and planning class the Unity Christian Fellowship Church has used to reach people for glory of God.

The church is also involved with Full Circle 360, a Christian organization to reach young people by assisting them to develop the necessary social skills that are required in life. Also, the program addresses the root causes of why most people are not able keep a job, nor find a job and deal with everyday problems of life. People are hurting across the board, so let's come out of our boxes.

•

Anthony Armstrong is senior pastor at Unity Christian Fellowship Church at Pine Bluff.

•

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@pbcommercial.com. Please include your phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry. Writers should have a connection to southeast Arkansas.